Bookwalter back from injury for Circuit de la Sarthe

Image 1 of 4 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Brent Bookwalter could hardly believe he'd won stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Brookwalter with BMC teammate Cadel Evans at the People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) tosses the points jersey bouquet in the 2013 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC's Brook Bookwalter is set to make his return to racing at the Circuit de la Sarth having recovered from an early season crash.

The 30-year-old American crashed in the final kilometre of the opening stage of Tour du Haut Var, falling hard on his right side. Brookwalter's knee, hip, hand and elbow all felt the impact of the crash but he is now ready to pin a number on again at the French race which takes place from April 8-11.

"I hadn't planned to have such a gap in racing this spring, but the time off has only enhanced my motivation and appreciation for the bike," Bookwalter said. "I have had a couple good weeks of training since my knee began feeling better and am excited to go back to Sarthe for my second appearance there."

Bookwalter will be joined by the Tour Méditerranéen winner Stephen Cummings, Ben Hermans, Martin Kohler, Daniel Oss and Peter Stetina.

Sport Director for the race, Jackson Stewart, expects the race-mandated six-man rosters could play a role in the outcome of the four-day, five-stage race that includes a 6.8km individual time trial on Stage 3.

"It should make for some exciting racing," Stewart said. "I think we are bringing a strong, experienced team that can expect results. Cummings, Hermans, Kohler, and Stetina have all showed they are having a strong season so far."

BMC Racing Team for Circuit de la Sarthe Roster: Brent Bookwalter, Stephen Cummings, Ben Hermans, Martin Kohler, Daniel Oss and Peter Stetina.