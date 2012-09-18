Bole signs with Vacansoleil-DCM
Lampre rider joins Dutch team in view of Classis
Grega Bole has been announced to have signed with Dutch team Vacansoleil-DCM for the coming season. The 27-year-old Slovenian has been with the Italian Lampre team for the last three seasons, and notably won a stage at the 2011 Dauphiné, the 2011 Slovenian national championship as well as the GP Ouest France in Plouay last year.
Vacansoleil has added Bole to its roster in view of the Classics. "Grega Bole joins Vacansoleil-DCM for 2013. Slovenian fits profile of classic rider," the team indicated on Twitter on Tuesday. The WorldTour outfit thus changes its core roster for the Classics, also having announced the signing of Juan Antonio Flecha, following the departure of Stijn Devolder.
