Boeckmans to remain in medically induced coma

Kris Boeckmans will remain in a medically induced hospital due to injuries sustained in a stage 8 crash at the Vuelta a España for the next seven days due to numerous lung injuries causing difficulty for the Lotto Soudal rider to breathe independently. On Monday Lotto Soudal revealed the 28-year-old suffered no brain injuries from the crash but have diagnosed Boeckmans with concussion, pneumothorax, laceration of the lung, bleeding of the lung and swollen pulmonary tissue.

A statement from the team explained Boeckmans situation as "stable", adding "These injuries are the consequence of the impact on the chest. At the moment the swollen pulmonary tissue prevents an intake of oxygen via the alveoli. This swelling has to disappear slowly in a natural way. The bleeding in the lungs is kept under control by a drain which was already introduced in the thorax earlier."

On Monday the team explained it would attempt to reduce medication to wake up Boeckmans in "24 to 48 hours" although team doctor Servaas Bingé stressed it was a "day by day" situation.

The team added Boeckmans family was grateful for the messages of support but would not be making any public comments regarding the situation.