Bodrogi, Callegarin join Team Type 1

Image 1 of 2 Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha) buckles up before the start. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) at the Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Type 1 has further strengthened its 2011 squad with two additional European signings. Laszlo Bodrogi and Daniele Callegarin will join the team, which has applied for Professional Continental status in the coming year.

Bodrogi, 33, has ridden for Katusha since 2009. He turned pro with Mapei-Quick Step in 2000. He was ten-time Hungarian national time trial champion, before assuming French citizenship in 2009. He finished second in the Worlds time trial in 2007, and has won stages at Paris-Nice, Three Days of De Panne and the Tour of Denmark.

"Bodrogi brings great world-class time trial experience to Team Type 1 and his presence is a remarkable addition to the squad," said Team Type 1 Director Sportif Vassili Davidenko.

"What the team has always lacked is a killer in the time trial, and now together with Bertogliati and Efimkin we now have the potential to show up at any event with a prologue and let Laszlo fly," said Team Type 1 CEO Phil Southerland.

Callegarin, 28, turned pro in 2006. He has ridden for the Continental-ranked CDC-Cavaliere team since July 2008. He won the GP Industria in 2009.

"Callegarin is really a terrific all-round rider, with a lot of deep talent. He can climb well and is just a really strong, complete rider," said Davidenko.

"We're very happy to put Daniele to the test next year in Grand Tours and stage races. He's a young guy with lots of potential to be competitive," Southerland said.

The two join other news signings Swiss time trial champion Rubens Bertogliati, Russian climber Alexander Efimkin, Slovene Jure Kocjan and Italian riders Alessandro Bazzana and Andrea Grendene. The team has established a service course in Italy and plans to race a full schedule of European events in 2011.

The team has 17 riders signed for the coming season, and indicated that more signings will be announced soon.



Team Type 1 2011 squad to date:

Alessandro Bazzana - ITA

Alexander Efimkin - RUS

Jure Kocjan - SLO

Andrea Grendene - ITA

Rubens Bertogliati – SUI

Olaf Kerkhof - NED-T1*

Aldo Ino Ilesic - SLO

Alexey Schmidt - RUS

Martijn Verschoor - NED-T1*

Scott Stewart - USA

Valeriy Kobzarenko - UKR

Javier Megias Leal - ESP-T1*

Will Dugan - USA

Fabio Calabria - AUS

Joe Eldridge - USA-T1*

Kiel Reijnen - USA

Ben King - AUS

Alex Bowden - USA-T1*

Laszlo Bodrogi (FRA)

Daniele Callegarin (ITA)

T1* indicates that the rides have Type I diabetes.

