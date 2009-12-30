Bobridge chooses Bay Classic over nationals

Jack Bobridge (Australia) Under-23 World time trial Champion (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jack Bobridge, the reigning under-23 world champion, will skip the Australian national championships in order to fill in for Stuart O'Grady on the SASI Team O'Grady outfit at the upcoming Jayco Bay Classic in Geelong, January 2-5. O'Grady is still recovering from a bout with pneumonia.

"This is the best field we have ever had for the Jayco Bay Classic, " said Race Director John Trevorrow. "It was disappointing to lose Stuart O'Grady and Mark Renshaw to illness but to be topped up in compensation with Jack Bobridge and another world champion, Brett Lancaster is pretty special."

"It shows the standing in which the event is held by the riders and those around them."

Lancaster will line up for the Jayco VIS team alongside Leigh Howard and former Jayco Herald Sun Tour champ, Matt Wilson. The field also includes Tour de France green jersey winners Baden Cooke and Robbie McEwen and two time Olympic track gold medallist, Graeme Brown.

Meanwhile other Jayco Bay Classic riders have been honing their preparations in Tasmania.

Matt Goss (Degani Cycling Cafe) along with Howard was part of a six man breakaway that dominated the Launceston Cycling Classic, whilst Budget Forklifts' Scott Law has been the star of the scratch races at the Christmas Carnival Series.

The 18 year old has tended to fly under the radar of many observers until now, but on his form in Tasmania which has included wins in the premier scratch events in both Launceston and Devonport and a second at Latrobe, the 2010 Jayco Bay Classic might be his breakthrough competition.