Bob Jungels on his breakthrough Giro d'Italia - inCycle episode 15

Bob Jungels and Steven Kruijswijk during the Giro's stage 19. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest episode of inCycle Bob Jungels looks back on his hugely successful Giro d'Italia, where won the youth classification and wore the maglia rosa. Marianne Vos discusses her comeback to form following a year on the sidelines in 2015, and we see how she fared at the recent Aviva Women's Tour.

Daryl Impey talks about the rise of the Orica-GreenEdge team and what it has been like to wear the jersey of the South African national champion.

