Trending

Bob Jungels on his breakthrough Giro d'Italia - inCycle episode 15

Marianne Vos' road to Rio, Daryl Impey on Orica-GreenEdge's rise through the ranks

Bob Jungels and Steven Kruijswijk during the Giro's stage 19.

Bob Jungels and Steven Kruijswijk during the Giro's stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Related Articles

inCycle: Behind the scenes at the Giro d'Italia - Video

Looking back at the 2016 Giro d'Italia with InCycle - Video

Behind the scenes in a Grand Tour team with inCycle - Video

Looking for Tour de France success with Tony Gallopin - inCycle episode 14 - Video

In the latest episode of inCycle Bob Jungels looks back on his hugely successful Giro d'Italia, where won the youth classification and wore the maglia rosa. Marianne Vos discusses her comeback to form following a year on the sidelines in 2015, and we see how she fared at the recent Aviva Women's Tour. 

Daryl Impey talks about the rise of the Orica-GreenEdge team and what it has been like to wear the jersey of the South African national champion.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here