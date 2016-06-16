Looking for Tour de France success with Tony Gallopin - inCycle episode 14 - Video

Tony Gallopin is looking to help France win its first Worlds road medal in ten years (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With less than one month to the 2016 Tour de France, there is a French flavour to episode 14 of inCycle. Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin outlines his aims for the Tour this July having previously worn the leader's yellow jersey and won a stage. Coming from a cycling family, the Tour de France has been a constant in the 28-year-old's life from birth who is set to make his sixth appearance in 2016.

Gallopin recounts his dream 2014 Tour and looks ahead to this year's race with a relaxed mindset where he will share the limelight with several other young cyclists such as Thibaut Pinot, Romain Bardet and Warren Barguil.

Trek-Segafredo's Gregory Rast is into his 15th year as a professional cyclist and is one the most experienced riders in the peloton. The Swiss rider explains his role in the team and how it changes from race-to-race, as well as the key information to pass on his knowledge to his younger teammates. Trek-Segafredo's sports director Dirk Demol further explains the importance of having Rast in the team.

The LottoNL-Jumbo team have been known by several different names following the withdrawal of Rabobank as principal sponsor at the end of 2012. Team manager Richard Plugge explains how the team aims have changed since its 1984 debut in the professional peloton and the importance of its Dutch heritage.

Finally, this week's episode goes behind the scenes with Prendas Ciclismo duo Mick Tarrant and Andy Storey on making retro jerseys and their favourite designs.

