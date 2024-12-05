Alexander Cepeda among trio of riders completing 2025 roster for EF Education-EasyPost

By
published

From seven new signings, Alex Baudin expected to be team's 'breakout rider' for new season

Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates on the podium in the polka-dot jersey at the 2024 Tour de France
Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates on the podium in the polka-dot jersey at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost extended contracts with Alexander Cepeda, Esteban Chaves, James Shaw, each for one more year, to complete a 29-rider roster for 2025. 

Seven new riders make up the WorldTour squad, with "blue-chip signing" of Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen and Vincenzo Albanese, moving from Soudal-QuickStep and Arkéa-B&B Hotels, respectively. The two riders had multiple top 10s last year, 21 combined, and team CEO Jonathan Vaughters expects them to spark the team's objectives in the Spring Classics. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).