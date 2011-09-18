Boasson Hagen supports Oslo bid for 2016 Worlds

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in red (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Edvald Boasson Hagen plans to win the World Championships road race – in Lillstrom, Oslo in 2016. He will ride as a helper to defending World Champion Thor Hushovd next Sunday in Copenhagen, but has his eye on a title n Norway in five years.

Six Norwegian cities have submitted plans to the Norwegian Cycling Federation. One of the following hopes to be selected for a bid for the Worlds: Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen, Kristiansand, Oslo and Dramman.

Boasson Hagen supports the Oslo application. “I know the area well since my grandparents live on the trail, and I have trained there a lot,” he told aftonbladet.no.

The Federation will select up to three candidates at the end of October, and narrow it down to one in November. At that point the national parliament will decide whether the country will submit an application.

The proposed course in Oslo would be a 23.5 kilometre circuit course, to be ridden 10 times. It is considered medium hard, with a total of about 3,500 climbing meters.

“We have elected the course so that it will be perfect for Edvald,” said consultant Birger Hunger Held – who also happens to be Boasson Hagen's manager.