BMC's top 10 run continues in Vail

BMC's Cadel Evans had another top 10 performance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

BMC Racing Team continued its solid run at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge with Tour de France champion Cadel Evans and George Hincapie finishing ninth and 10th, respectively, in Thursday's individual time trial.

Related Articles Evans, Schleck and Basso say altitude is biggest obstacle in Colorado

The result gave the two their fourth straight day with a top 10 finish at the Colorado event.

Evans, who had only a short preparation at altitude due to a short trip back to Australia after the post-Tour crits, said he was again satisfied with his performance today in Vail. The Australian finished 1:01 back on the winning time set by Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

"Considering all the lead up I've had for the race, I rode pretty well," Evans said. "Technically, I rode a good time trial, but I don't have the basis in altitude acclimatization to really be at the top level with some of the other guys here."

Evans is seventh on general classification, 1:18 back from Leipheimer. Hincapie meantime, explained that the 16.1 kilometre uphill course was not to his liking.He was 1:11 off the pace.

"But I gave it everything I had," the three-time U.S. national champion countered. "I started maybe a bit too fast. I was close to Levi in the first time check and paid for it dearly in the last four kilometres."



