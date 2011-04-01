BMC to Tour of Flanders with five Top Ten finishers

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With a roster featuring five riders who have finished in the Top Ten at the Tour of Flanders in previous years, American squad BMC will rely on a wealth of experience in the Belgian Classic coming up next Sunday.

Alessandro Ballan, four times in the Top Ten including his victory in 2007, said there is strength in numbers. "We have more than one rider able to do well, so we have to use this strategy," Ballan said. "The key points will be the Kwaremont and from there on, every point could be critical, up to the Muur."

The squad's other Top Ten finishers at Flanders are George Hincapie (five times), Karsten Kroon (two), Greg Van Avermaet (one) and Marcus Burghardt.

Moreover, BMC directeur sportif John Lelangue said the squad is peaking just at the right time. "They're in really good condition and since the beginning of the year, they have been riding well as a team," he said.

Rounding out the roster will be Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär and Danilo Wyss.

