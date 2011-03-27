Video: George Hincapie to race for one more season with Team BMC

George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Rafa Gómez)

George Hincapie (Team BMC) has confirmed that he will continue to race until the end of 2012. The 37-year-old American had been considered retiring at the end of this season with his contract set to expire. However after penning a one-year extension, the American will race next year’s Classics and possibly the Tour de France for a final time.

“I feel really good these days. I’m going to do one more so it’s confirmed. I’ll do the Tour this year and maybe one more after that. I still feel good and I’m still enjoying racing by bicycle and enjoy being on Team BMC but more importantly I enjoy the position I’m in. I don’t take it for granted and it was a dream of mine as a kid,” he told Cyclingnews.

Hincapie was talking at the start of Sunday’s Gent-Welvegem where he leads a strong BMC squad that includes Alessandro Ballan and Greg van Avermaet. Hincapie was strong player in last year’s racing, forming part of the race winning move. He eventually finished in 4th position.