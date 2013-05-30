BMC to focus on stage wins at Critérium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC) powered up the hill (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC) gets warmed up for his ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 2013 US pro road race championship podium (L-R): Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

While the BMC Racing Team will be contesting the Critérium du Dauphiné without a true general classification contender, the WorldTour squad's roster has plenty of talent to focus on other opportunities, particularly stage victories.

Related Articles Hushovd to hit top form at Paris-Roubaix

"It's a bit different because we don't have a leader for the GC," said Assistant Director Yvon Ledanois. "But I think we have many quality riders who can contend for stages."

Fresh off of helping teammate Tejay van Garderen win the Amgen Tour of California, Thor Hushovd is well-suited to garner success at the Dauphiné, beginning Sunday, June 2, in Champéry. The 35-year-old Norwegian rode to four top-10 finishes in California, including a third place result on stage 5, and looks forward to the eight-day WorldTour race in Switzerland.

"I got a better feeling in California and my body was reacting over the race so I was pleased with my improving form day-by-day," Hushovd said. "I will have to look into the details of how the finishes are, but I think there are some nice opportunities for me. They all look like hard finishes, with some heavy climbs, but I think I'm climbing better, so there are some possibilities."

The former road race world champion has had success before at the Dauphiné, with four stage wins plus a stint in the leader's jersey during the 2008 edition in his palmares.

Other riders on form include Brent Bookwalter, who returns to Europe after earning a pair of silver medals at the US professional road championships in the time trial and road race as well as helping van Garderen win the Tour of California, plus Ivan Santaromita, fresh off of the Giro d'Italia where teammate Cadel Evans finished on the final podium in Brescia.

BMC Racing Team roster for Critérium du Dauphiné:

Brent Bookwalter (USA), Yannick Eijssen (Bel), Thor Hushovd (Nor), Martin Kohler (Swi), Dominik Nerz (Ger), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Ivan Santaromita (Ita), Larry Warbasse (USA)