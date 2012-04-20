BMC to continue with pro team through 2016

Image 1 of 4 The BMC team won in Trentino's opening team time trial in 2012 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Single paceline for the BMC team (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) took his first Classics podium of 2012 in Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The BMC Racing Team announced today the continued support of its bicycle manufacturer title sponsor through 2016. First registered as a US Continental squad in 2007, the BMC team has risen through the ranks to become one of the most powerful squads in the WorldTour.

"We are fortunate to have a partner like BMC Switzerland, which permits us to participate at the highest level of the sport," said

BMC Racing Team President/General Manager Jim Ochowicz. "We have enjoyed a terrific partnership and plan to continue to provide BMC Switzerland with a viable outlet to test and showcase its bicycles in all of the world's greatest races."

Five years on from its humble beginnings, the BMC Racing Team scored its first Tour de France victory thanks to Cadel Evans in 2011, and has invested heavily in its roster this year, although notable stars like Philippe Gilbert and Thor Hushovd have as yet failed to reach their previous stature this season.

BMC Owner Andy Rihs continues to see the value in funding one of the biggest budget teams in the peloton. "Our best marketing strategy is to have the best cycling team in the world," Rihs said. "I always say we are not doing it out of fun. But we have a lot of fun doing it. It's mandatory to be that if you want to be a big, growing brand in the cycling world."

While a professional cycling team may not directly affect a company's bottom line, BMC Switzerland CEO Thomas Binggeli says the image provided by the team is a benefit. "We want to have a positive image transfer from the success of the BMC Racing Team to the bicycle brand BMC," Binggeli said. "We also want to grow awareness of the BMC brand so it's known worldwide as a Swiss bicycle manufacturing company. And we want to profit from the knowledge and experience from the world's best athletes to build the best bicycle of the world."

In addition to its WorldTour squad, BMC also supports a men's development team and mountain bike squad, as well as sponsoring cycling events.