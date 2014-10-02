BMC renews contracts with Näf, Fanger and Indergand

Image 1 of 3 Ralph Naef (Switzerland) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 3 Martin Fanger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Reto Indergand (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Ralph Näf, Martin Fanger and Reto Indergand, who have been with the BMC Mountain Bike Team for the past two years, renewed their contracts for another year. They will race alongside current world champion Julien Absalon and Lukas Flückiger, both of whom confirmed their commitment to the BMC Mountainbike Racing Team after the cross country world championships in Norway earlier this month.

The 34-year-old Näf, who started his career 16 years ago and finished 10th at the Worlds in Hafjell, Norway, at the beginning of September, still has the ability to race with the very best riders in the cross country circuit.

"Ralph plays a very important role in the team and is a highly respected and decorated athlete. Part of his role is to continue passing on his extensive knowledge to the younger riders in the team," said the team's director Alexandre Moos.

The team furthermore announced the extension of Fanger's and Indergand's contracts. Fanger, the 26-year-old Swiss eliminator champion, who demonstrated his abilities earlier this year at the World Cup in Nové Mesto, will profit from the experience of his teammates.

Indergand, who at 23 years of age is the youngest rider in the team, has just successfully completed his first season in the elite category.

"The transition into another category is always challenging," said Moos. "We are confident that Reto has the potential to push forward as he continues to learn from the other riders in the team."

Team Manager David Chassot said, "It's almost impossible to top the past season - winning the overall World Cup, the title for the best team as well as the European Champion and World Champion titles. Both riders and staff are very motivated working together for the upcoming season."