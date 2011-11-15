BMC, RadioShack and Sky will dominate 2012, Holm says

Brian Holm and Bob Stapleton at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP)

The 2012 season will be dominated by three “super teams”, according to Brian Holm. BMC Racing Team, RadioShack-Nissan and Sky will be the teams to look up to in the coming season.

Holm, formerly sport director at HTC-Highroad, and with Omega Pharma-Quick Step as of 2012, told politiken.dk that, “There is not doubt that next year we are faced with three super teams, BMC, RadioShack-Nissan and Sky."

“BMC went shopping as if money does not play the slightest role. Not only does the team now have the defending Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, but also Belgian Philippe Gilbert and Norwegian Thor Hushovd, both of whom are candidates for the points ranking in the Tour.”

“RadioShack-Nissan is, as I see it, very much addicted to success in the grand tours. Otherwise, it can quickly evolve into a bit of a downer, as was the case this year as (team financier) Becca, as far as I understand, has already voiced his discontent, when suddenly it appeared impossible to reach the very top of the Tour.”

As to Sky, it has “secured a guarantee of victory in Mark Cavendish, and during the Tour de France that makes the team strong. It would surprise me greatly if Mark did not strike again with stage wins in the Tour and therefore ease the pressure, so Bradley Wiggins can concentrate on the GC.”

While all three teams seem headed for sure success, the Dane knows that it probably won't happen.

“It looks very exciting for the three teams, but when reality sets in, it's almost obvious that not everyone can meet expectations.”

Holm did not count his new team Omega Pharma-Quick Step, also called the Belgian super team, as one of the top teams, but he did not downplay their chances, either.

"We have in Levi Leipheimer a safe man for the standings in the Tour de France. Whether Tony Martin also may develop in that direction, time will tell, but he continues developing, he is certainly he one for the time trials. And I also feel quite confident that we certainly have not seen the last of Tom Boonen. "