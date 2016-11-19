BMC Racing sign Miles Scotson

Image 1 of 5 Bronze medallist Miles Scotson (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Team Autralia's Luke Davison (2-L), Glenn O'shea (1-L), Alexander Edmondson (C), Mitchell Mulhern (1-R) and Miles Scotson (2-R) pose after winning the gold medal during the Men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Lucas Hamilton, Chris Hamilton and Miles Scotson on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 Miles Scotson (Australia) out on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Miles Scotson (Australia) claimed the bronze in the U23 time trial Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing completed its 2017 roster with the signing of Australian Miles Scotson, according to an announcement today from the US-registered WorldTour team.

Scotson, 22, has been focusing on the track in 2016, taking gold with the Australian team at the 2016 UCI Track World Championships team pursuit and attempting to make his country’s Olympic team.

On the road, he raced Tour d'Azerbaïdjan and Tour of Iran in May with US Continental Team Illuminate before signing on as a stagiare with Wanty-Groupe Gobert in August.

Scotson overcame the disappointment of not being selected for the Rio Olympic Games by taking bronze in the U23 World Championship time trial in Qatar, backing up his previous win in the time trial stage at the Olympia’s Tour less than two weeks earlier. He also finished fourth in the Chrono Champenois Masculin International and fifth in Duo Normand with his younger brother Callum.





Scotson will be one of three Australians on the 2017 BMC Racing roster, joining Richie Porte and fellow time trial ace Rohan Dennis.





Callum Scotson, 20, who is currently competing in the Gent Six day with partner Cameron Meyer, will race for the BMC Development Team in 2017.