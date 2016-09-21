BMC promote Kilian Frankiny from development squad to WorldTour

Kilian Frankiny (BMC)

Kilian Frankiny will become the seventh rider from the BMC Development team to step up to the WorldTour ranks with BMC Racing Team. The 22-year-old rode as a stagiaire with BMC and has spent four season in the U23 development squad.

The Swiss rider impressed in stage races this season with third at the Course de la Paix U23, sixth in the Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc, third at Tour Alsace and seventh at the 2.1 Tour de l'Ain. His best result came at the Giro Valle d'Aosta where he won the overall, a year after finishing fourth on GC.

"We are delighted to have Kilian join BMC Racing Team. Kilian is a very talented rider as we saw when he won two stages, including the team time trial, and the overall victory at Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc this year. Kilian's progression to the UCI WorldTour team is a testament to the success of our development team in nurturing the next generation of cycling talent," BMC Racing Team General Manager Jim Ochowicz said of the signing.

Frankiny added that having had the opportunity to see how the team works and operates last year and knowing several riders on the roster made it an easy decision to turn professional with the team.

"I had four great years at BMC Development Team, which felt more like a family than a team, during which time I learned a lot from the riders who have already transitioned to BMC Racing Team," he said. "I had the chance to be a stagiaire last year so I've already seen the high level at which the team operates. It's an honor to be joining a team with such strong riders. I hope to do a good job of supporting the team's goals and if the opportunity is there I hope to have some good results myself."

Frankiny is the second confirmed signing for BMC with Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) also joining the team from 2017 onwards.