BMC backing Hushovd for Arctic Race of Norway title defence

Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing) took second place in the Stage 7 sprint

Norwegian colors for Thor Hushovd's (BMC) Giro Aeon helmet, plus a pair of throwback Oakley Razor Blades

Having announced that he will retire after the world championships, Thor Hushovd (BMC) will compete on home soil for one final time at the UCI 2.HC Arctic Race of Norway as the defending champion.

The 36-year-old was the inaugural overall winner of the race last year in which he also won two of the four stages and the points classification.

The 2014 edition of the race will venture 400km closer to the cape than last year and Hushovd explained that he has been looking forward to the four day event all season.

"It’s going to be amazing," Hushovd said. "This race brings cycling to the extreme north of the world! I've never been there but I've always wanted to and I'll do it with a bike race that I am an ambassador of.

"I hope the popularity of the first edition will be repeated but I'm pretty sure it'll be the case because, even though very few people live there, cycling lovers are prepared to travel far and anybody on the planet can feel concerned because of the strong presence of the event on social networks. From the beginning, organizers have put a great effort in this new way of communicating."

Joining the 2010 world champion on the five-man team will be two stagiaires, Luke Davison and Loïc Vliegen, who will both make their stage race debut for BMC having raced the Prudential RideLondon Classic.

BMC for Arctic Race of Norway: Luke Davison, Thor Hushovd, Sebastian Lander, Amaël Moinard and Loïc Vliegen.