Blanco all in for Bos at Scheldeprijs

The team of Blanco Pro Cycling will head into Wednesday's sprinters classic, Scheldeprijs, with one objective and one absolute leader. Theo Bos will lead the men in blue for the 204.2 km race and will look to try and prevent Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) from taking out a fourth Scheldeprijs victory while Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) seeks to defend the race he won in 2012.

Bos has already proven himself once at the Belgian race, finishing on the final podium spot in 2012 and will hope to take to the top step this time around.

"We have a very good train put together for Theo Bos - who will be our number-one sprinter," explained directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman. "Theo is our absolute leader and the entire team will ride for him.

"This is an important race for us to measure ourselves against many of the best. We will work hard for the win," he added.

A sprinter's support cast has been put together and will rally behind Bos in his desire to take out the 1.HC race with Australian duo Graeme Brown and Mark Renshaw in charge of delivering the Dutchman within sight of the line while Moreno Hofland, Jos van Emden, Robert Wagner, Rick Flens and Sep Vanmarcke have also been included in the line-up.

Bos and his Blanco squad will have to perform a near-perfect race if they are to collect the team's 12th victory for 2013. They will go up against Andrea Guardini (Astana), Milan San-Remo victor Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), Daniele Bennati (Saxo Tinkoff), Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) - who finished second to Kittel in 2012, Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and the in-from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) just to name a few.

If everything goes to plan Bos should be in the mix as the peloton rush to the finish line. A stage win at Volta ao Algarve, two stages at Tour de Langkawi and one at Critérium International are already part of the 27-year-old's achievements this season.