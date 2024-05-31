Bigger start gap for Unbound 200 pro women 'nice but in the end the fields will be mixed'

By ,

published

Views from Schiff, Villafañe, Sturm and Barrow on 'a fair race for women'

The pro women rolling out from the Emporia start line two minutes after the pro men's race in 2023
The pro women rolling out from the Emporia start line two minutes after the pro men's race in 2023 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Mass starts in gravel races can quickly mean the women pro riders become separated and scattered through a predominantly men’s field of pros and eager amateurs, with the races potentially affected or ruined by the machinations of an entirely different category. 

Last year, Unbound Gravel 200 introduced a separate start time for the elite women, but it didn’t keep the fields split for long, particularly with the bottleneck of the mud-field chaos just 11 miles in. To try and make a difference this year, the gaps have been extended between pro men and pro women, as well as pro women and the general field of the 200-mile race. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

