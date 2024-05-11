‘Breaks my heart’ – Villafañe laments lack of drafting rule change for Unbound Gravel

By
published

'I feel like at the end of the day it’s just a logistical inconvenience to give the women the race we deserve' says former winner

Sofia Gomez Villafane wins women's Unbound Gravel 200 in 2022
Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins women's Unbound Gravel 200 in 2022 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The door had been opened to the possibility of a rule change for Unbound Gravel in 2024 to cut out drafting between riders from differing categories – an issue often of particular relevance to the pro women's race. However, concerns over enforcement appear to have prevented the move, a decision lamented by dominant gravel rider Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized).

"I truly believed Life Time Grand Prix/ Unbound Gravel were going to figure out a way to give the elite women a race that would be protected from start to finish and not allow any men to affect the race dynamics or outcome," said the 2022 winner and 2023 runner-up in an Instagram post.

"So much progress has been done over the past two years and I am thankful for the separate start that was implemented in 2023 and the added time buffer that will go into effect in 2024 but we still have a long way to go."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.