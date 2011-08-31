Bettini involved in ultralight aircraft accident

Image 1 of 3 Italian manager Paolo Bettini before the start of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Italian manager Paolo Bettini was on hand in Tuscany. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 A dapper Paolo Bettini was on hand in the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian national team coach Paolo Bettini has emerged safely from an ultralight aircraft accident off the coast of Tuscany on Wednesday morning.

According to qn.quotidiano.it, Bettini and a friend were forced to make an emergency landing at sea after losing control of the aircraft near Piombino, in the province of Livorno.

The splashdown occurred around two miles from the coast, and Bettini and his companion then began swimming towards land, before being aided by a fishing vessel, which alerted the coastguard. A patrol boat was then dispatched to bring the pair ashore, where they were transferred to hospital.

Bettini is understood to have sustained a light lesion to his leg in the incident.



