Bettini involved in ultralight aircraft accident
Italian coach reports only mild injury after emergency landing
Italian national team coach Paolo Bettini has emerged safely from an ultralight aircraft accident off the coast of Tuscany on Wednesday morning.
Related Articles
According to qn.quotidiano.it, Bettini and a friend were forced to make an emergency landing at sea after losing control of the aircraft near Piombino, in the province of Livorno.
The splashdown occurred around two miles from the coast, and Bettini and his companion then began swimming towards land, before being aided by a fishing vessel, which alerted the coastguard. A patrol boat was then dispatched to bring the pair ashore, where they were transferred to hospital.
Bettini is understood to have sustained a light lesion to his leg in the incident.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy