Best of the 2017 Tour de France - Video
Froome adds another yellow jersey to palmares
The 2017 Tour de France is in the record books, but you can relive the top moments of the race in this eight-minute highlights video. Watch as Chris Froome (Team Sky) consolidates his fourth Tour win, while a barrage of daily opportunists vie for stage glory.
Follow the race from the start in Düsseldorf won by Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, to the GC battles in the Jura, Pyrenees and Alps, to the culmination with a massive sprint on the Champs-Élysées, where Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took his first-ever Tour de France stage win.
