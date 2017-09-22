Bergen World Championships training ride - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Smiling World TT champion Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Coryn Rivera (USA) during a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Colombian Fernando Gaviria is an outside bet for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 The U23 British squad training (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Rachel Neylan and Chloe Hosking lead the Australian team during the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Italian Gianni Moscon on his custom Pinarello (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 David de la Cruz (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Aurélien Doleatto (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Nico Roche with Kurt Bogaerts during a recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Fernando Gaviria was wrapped up for the training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 The Spanish team is hard to miss in its bright kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Vegard Stake Laengen is one of the local riders at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Giorgia Bronzini leads the Italian ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 The ever smiling Yukiya Arashiro (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Jens Keukeleire (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano zips up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Juniot TT cham Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Tiago Machado (Portugal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 2014 World champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) is aiming for a second title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Junior rider Shoi Matsuda (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Lotto Lepisto (Finland) was on the podium at the 2016 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Alexis Gougeard (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 The British team close on Salmon Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 The Dutch team is capable of wining both the men's and women's title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Jarlinson Pantano and Sebastián Henao lead the Colombian ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 The Belgian team on the Bergen course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 A lighter moment during the recon ride for Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Philippe Gilbert and Tim Wellens (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 The Belgian team skips the Pizza option and continues its course recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Dylan Teuns (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Michael Matthews (Australia) sitting behind the moto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 The Australian women's team during its recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Lizzie Deignan has recovered from appendix surgery and hit the course for a recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) cornering (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 LL Sanchez (Spain) and Michael Matthews (Australia) mid-chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Michał Kwiatkowski also has a custom Pinarello to match the red and white of his Polish kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 The Polish team are aiming to replicate the 2014 victory with Michał Kwiatkowsk this Sunday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 The Belgian squad is packed full of talent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen laughing on the training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) checks his SRM during the recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 The Belgian team will be aiming to be first across the line come Sunday afternoon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For the politicians, Thursday was arguably the most important day of the UCI Road World Championships with David Lappartient successfully challenging Brian Cookson for the role of UCI President.

Outside of the halls of power, the riders contesting the four road races this Friday and weekend headed out onto the Bergen circuit for a course recon. The cold and overcast weather didn't stop the various teams and riders from important race recons.

World time trial champion Tom Dumoulin was all smiles as he headed out with his Netherlands teammates, while Philippe Gilbert had time for a lighter moment as the Belgian team reconned the course.

For a closer look at the course recon, click or swipe through the gallery above.

