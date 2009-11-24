Beppu definitely riding for RadioShack

Image 1 of 3 Fuyu Li (Image credit: Steve Thomas) Image 2 of 3 Fumiyuku Beppu (Discovery Channel) (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 3 of 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Skil-Shimano) was part of the doomed break that got away on the early laps of the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: AFP)

RadioShack today confirmed that Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu will ride for the new US-based squad in 2010 despite him also being announced on the roster of his current team, Skil-Shimano.

A representative of RadioShack confirmed to Cyclingnews that Beppu had signed with RadioShack this month and will now be reunited with a number of his former-Discovery Channel teammates on Lance Armstrong's new team.

China's Fuyu Li was also announced as part of the RadioShack roster on Monday. Li and Beppu rode alongside one another at Discovery in 2007.

RadioShack's bicycle sponsor Trek was particularly keen to see the two riders signed to the team because of their potential appeal within the Asian marketplace.

This year, Beppu became one of the first-ever Japanese riders to finish the Tour de France, while Li has held a long association with Trek through Hong Kong's Marco Polo Cycling Team.

