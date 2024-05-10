Ben O'Connor with mixed feelings after dropped chain disrupts impressive Giro d'Italia time trial

Australian moves up seven spots on GC to fourth overall

One of Ben O'Connor's best-ever time trial performances in stage 7 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia time trial would normally have left the Australian feeling deeply satisfied, but instead, he was left wondering what might have been after a dropped chain midway through the 40.6km test cost the GC contender precious seconds.

O'Connor's time trials are not his strongest suit, with his two Grand Tour stage wins to date both in the mountains. But the man from Perth stormed through Friday's stage just seven seconds down on a time trial specialist as accomplished as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 2:07 down on stage winner Tadej Pogačar.

