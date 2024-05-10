Ben O'Connor with mixed feelings after dropped chain disrupts impressive Giro d'Italia time trial

One of Ben O'Connor's best-ever time trial performances in stage 7 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia time trial would normally have left the Australian feeling deeply satisfied, but instead, he was left wondering what might have been after a dropped chain midway through the 40.6km test cost the GC contender precious seconds.

O'Connor's time trials are not his strongest suit, with his two Grand Tour stage wins to date both in the mountains. But the man from Perth stormed through Friday's stage just seven seconds down on a time trial specialist as accomplished as Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 2:07 down on stage winner Tadej Pogačar.

Despite moving up seventh spots to fourth place in the Giro d'Italia GC standings, 3:33 behind leader Pogačar, and very much in the fight for the podium if not the overall victory, O'Connor said he had mixed feelings about the day.

"I got the chain back on finally with the help of a mechanic, but it's pretty average to lose that time," O'Connor told reporters afterwards.

"I think I did a really good time, my power was really good, but it's one of those things about cycling - it likes to throw a curve ball at you.

"Physically it was one of my better efforts on the TT bike, I'd paced it perfectly. It's just a bit shit, I hate it when things like that happen."

As for how much time he spent trying to resolve the mechanical, let alone the added stress and tension that such situations produce, O'Connor said, "I reckon I lost a good 30 seconds trying to get the chain on. It's a bit of a shame, but you can always do better."

The incident took place at a point on the time trial route where there were roadworks, with bags of gravel lining the route, and as he put it with characteristic Australian directness, "It was a bit of a shitshow."

Mechanical or no mechanical, O'Connor's performance against the clock on the roads of central Italy will likely enable the Australian to put memories of his tough ride to Oropa last weekend behind him.

On stage 2, O'Connor severely miscalculated his strength on the race's first summit finish, trying to follow Tadej Pogačar's attack before blowing up and losing a minute.

It remains to be seen how O'Connor tackles the upcoming summit finish at Prati di Tivo on Saturday, or if, should Pogačar attack again, he opts to ride more within himself this time.

The Australian's strong ride will also enable him to look at the second time trial of the Giro on stage 14 with much more confidence, and in a Giro with the most kilometres against the clock since 2009, that is no small matter.