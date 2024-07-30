Ben O'Connor to replace injured Luke Plapp on Australian team for Olympic Games road race

Western Australian to join Matthews and Clarke to team with 'options in different race scenarios'

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the Giro d'Italia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia has announced that an injured Luke Plapp will be replaced by Ben O'Connor in the men's road race at the Olympic Games on Saturday August 3.

Plapp, who crashed in the men's individual time trial on Saturday and had abdominal surgery later that night, was set to race alongside Simon Clarke in a support role for Michael Matthews, but he remains in hospital following the hard fall, necessitating a change of plan.

