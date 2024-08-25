Ben O’Connor 'much better than yesterday’ and keeps lead intact in Vuelta a España

By
published

Australian firmly in control of Vuelta GC after toughest mountain stage to date

GRANADA SPAIN AUGUST 25 LR Felix Gall of Austria and Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Red Leader Jersey compete during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 9 a 1785km stage from Motril to Granada UCIWT on August 25 2024 in Granada Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben O'Connor, in the red leader's jersey, is pulled towards the finish by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teammate Felix Gall (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

One image probably summed up Ben O’Connor’s stoic defence of his Vuelta a España lead on its hardest mountain stage to date - the moment when the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale leader blasted across the finish line in Granada to claim third on the day, and four bonus seconds into the bargain.

The minimal time regained by O’Connor in Granada will almost certainly be irrelevant come the finish in Madrid in two weeks’ time. But on a day when for some,  but not all, race observers thought his loss of the red jersey had been all but taken for granted, to be able to get the upper hand on his rivals, albeit briefly, must have felt like the icing on an already tasty cake.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.