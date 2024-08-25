‘Obviously I didn’t have the legs’ - expected attacks by Primož Roglič fail to materialise Sunday at Vuelta a España

By
published

Slovenian 'had a hard time' and did not follow up stage 8 triumph to distance rivals in Sierra Nevada

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rides stage 9 in the polka-dot Mountain Jersey
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rides stage 9 in the polka-dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Primoz Roglič’s (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rollercoaster Vuelta a España showed no sign of letting up on Sunday as the Slovenian star failed to produce the widely expected attacks on the toughest mountain stage of the race to date.

Just 24 hours earlier Roglič had turned in a blizzard of uphill attacks on stage 8 to Cazorla to claim his second summit finish win and pull back nearly a full minute on race leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.