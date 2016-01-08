Ben King breaks fibula in training ride crash
Cannondale rider to undergo surgery
Cannondale's Ben King has broken his right fibula following a training ride in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Related Articles
"Ben King crashed yesterday when he hit a patch of ice while training. When he fell, he broke his right ankle. Due to the unstable nature of the fracture, he will undergo surgery tomorrow in his hometown of Charlottesville, VA.," said team physician Kevin Sprouse in a statement from the team.
King provided further information regarding the crash in a post on Twitter, "Broke my fibula in a training crash. Thanks for all the prayers and good vibes. Surgery tomorrow AM. I'm in good hands and staying positive."
Recovery from a broken fibula is between four to six weeks.
The 26-year-old was set to make his 2016 season debut at the Tour de San Luis later this month in Argentina. King, the 2010 US national champion, claimed his first European victory last season when he soloed to a stage win at the Critérium International.
King joined the Cannondale team in 2014 from RadioShack, and recently extended his stay with the American squad for a further season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy