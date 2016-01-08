Ben King breaks fibula in training ride crash

Image 1 of 6 A jubilant Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 6 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Garmin) and teammate Ben King working on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 6 'hey! that's my bike' Ben King gets close to the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Best young rider, Ben King (RadioShack), was all smiles before the stage start. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 6 Andrew Talansky and Ben King celebrate going one-two on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 American road champion Ben King (RadioShack) at the front. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Cannondale's Ben King has broken his right fibula following a training ride in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Ben King crashed yesterday when he hit a patch of ice while training. When he fell, he broke his right ankle. Due to the unstable nature of the fracture, he will undergo surgery tomorrow in his hometown of Charlottesville, VA.," said team physician Kevin Sprouse in a statement from the team.

King provided further information regarding the crash in a post on Twitter, "Broke my fibula in a training crash. Thanks for all the prayers and good vibes. Surgery tomorrow AM. I'm in good hands and staying positive."

Recovery from a broken fibula is between four to six weeks.

The 26-year-old was set to make his 2016 season debut at the Tour de San Luis later this month in Argentina. King, the 2010 US national champion, claimed his first European victory last season when he soloed to a stage win at the Critérium International.

King joined the Cannondale team in 2014 from RadioShack, and recently extended his stay with the American squad for a further season.