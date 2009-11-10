Bellis back in London and recovering well

Jonathan Bellis (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Saxo Bank rider Jonny Bellis is recovering well in a London hospital after being transported to the English capital overnight.

"Jonny Bellis has now been transferred to a hospital in London where he has been assigned his own physiotherapist,” British Cycling explained in a statement released on its website.

“A rehab programme has begun and doctors at the hospital have confirmed that he is stable and progressing well," continued the statement.

The 21-year-old professional from the Isle of Man crashed while riding his scooter near Quarrata, Italy, at around 3:30a.m on September 19. Local medical staff placed him in an induced coma at the hospital in Careggi, north of Firenze, following surgery.

He was brought him out of the coma earlier this month but recovery on his head injuries continues, although this latest development is positive news for Bellis’ family, friends and fans.