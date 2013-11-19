Belkin backs bus driver who allegedly hid EPO in underpants

Image 1 of 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team jersey (Image credit: Belkin Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 4 Michael Rasmussen (R) and his lawyer Andre Brantjes (L) arrive at the court in Arnhem ahead of his wrongful dismissal appeal against his former team, Rabobank (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 The controversial Michael Rasmussen pictured at the Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 According to Michael Rasmussen teams are starting to circle (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Belkin Pro Cycling team today announced that it will not take action against its team doctor Dion van Bommel or bus driver Piet de Vos over allegations made by Michael Rasmussen in his autobiography "Yellow Fever".

Rasmussen alleged that de Vos helped to hide the riders' drugs. “One day in 2007 the gendarmerie came to check our bus. We had drugs hidden in the bus, but our bus driver Piet hid the EPO in his underpants,” Rasmussen said.

He also stated that van Bommel wrote him a prescription for cortisone for an injury he did not have.

The team stated, "The management of the Belkin Pro Cycling Team checked external sources and talked at detail with team doctor, Dion van Bommel and bus driver, Piet de Vos in response to Michael Rasmussen's recent statements. Both employees fully cooperated. The team has no reason to investigate further or to take action against them. The management of Belkin Pro Cycling supports both employees and closes the case."