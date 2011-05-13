Prudhomme calls leaked UCI list a useful tool in anti-doping fight

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme at the Paris-Roubaix presentation. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has downplayed the leak of the UCI's 'index of suspicion' for the 2010 Tour de France riders, describing the information as a tool in the fight against doping.

L'Equipe published the confidential document on Friday, revealing the names and scores of riders on the list created to help anti-doping officials decide which riders to test during the race.

"There is no secret file. There's is a list made by one of the three international federations (the UCI), who have taken on board the biological passport. It's a tool and certainly a bonus in the fight against doping," said Prudhomme, according to the AFP news agency.

"We mustn't turn things around and associate the word suspicion with a discipline which is fighting (doping), precisely because it is fighting. Only those [sports] that have a biological passport can have such a list."

The list of suspicion ranks the riders based on their biological passport values and the results of their blood tests done just before the 2010 Tour de France. The rankings range from zero (no suspicion) to ten (overwhelming suspicion).

The UCI confirmed the existence of the list said that it “deplores” the release of the information will launch an investigation into the breach of confidentiality.