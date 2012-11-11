Belgian cycling federation planning new anti-doping initiative
Doping to be addressed at all levels
The Belgian Cycling Federation (RVLB) announced this week that it intends to launch a new action plan to fight doping at all levels in the sport.
Related Articles
The national federation plans to work together with the regional organisations in Flanders and Wallonia (Wielerbond Vlaanderen and Fédération Cycliste Wallonie Bruxelles, or WBV/FCWB) to educate teams, clubs, parents, coaches, riders and race organisers and to get them to commit to a doping-free sport.
"Various preventive but also forceful measures will be developed, which depending on the powers by the federations will be activated," a statement said. "The project will therefore be submitted to the boards of directors of both RLVB as WBV and FCWB, then the actions will be explained."
The move follows a similar action by the Dutch cycling federation, which launched an independent investigation into the effectiveness of its anti-doping measures, and seeks to make improvements.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy