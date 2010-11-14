Belgacom and Jabra linked as sponsors of Luxembourg Cycling Project

Image 1 of 3 Tour de France runner up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 All eyes will be on Andy Schleck in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luxembourg newspaper Le Quotidien reported that telecommunications company Belgacom and Danish wireless communications equipment producer Jabra could be sponsors of the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project.

The team has already announced equipment sponsorships with Trek bikes and Mercedes for vehicles but has still to announce title sponsors for the team that includes Andy and Fränk Schleck and almost certainly Fabian Cancellara in its line-up in 2011.

Le Quotidien reveals that Belgacom has interests in the Netherlands and Luxembourg as well as Belgium, meaning cycling would be an excellent way to promote its various brands of high-speed internet and communications. However the newspaper indicates that the deal has yet to be sealed although it is expected to go ahead.

Jabra was named as a possible sponsor of Bjarne Riis’ team before Saxo Bank decided to remain onboard and sign Alberto Contador. The Danish brand could have decided to follow the Schleck brothers to the Luxembourg team.

The Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project has so far confirmed the arrival of 20 riders, with another five or six riders expected to join to complete the team’s line-up.The team was recently ranked number one in the UCI sporting criteria ranking for 2011 because of its powerful line-up but has yet to secure ProTeam status.

The 20 riders already confirmed for the team are Frank and Andy Schleck, Daniele Bennati, Will Clarke, Stefan Denifl, Brice Feillu, Jakob Fuglsang, Linus Gerdemann, Dominic Klemme, Maxime Monfort, Giacomo Nizzolo, Stuart O'Grady, Bruno Pires, Davide Viganò, Jens Voigt, Fabian Wegmann, Wouter Weylandt, Anders Lund, Tom Stamsnijder and Martin Mortensen.