Cancellara buy-out made possible by Swiss energy drink?

Image 1 of 2 Golden Fabian: Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) on the podium after winning gold by more than a minute in the men's elite time-trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 2 Andy and Frank Schleck looking sharp at the Tour presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Luxembourg Cycling Project has yet to officially confirm that Fabian Cancellara will ride for the new team in 2011 but more and more evidence is indicating that the Swiss rider has inked a deal with the new squad that will include the Schleck brothers and many of his former teammates at Saxo Bank.

According to the Luxembourg newspaper Le Quotidien, Nygaard has secured sponsorship from the Swiss energy drink Maca Loca that already backs the Swiss Cycling Federation. It seems the sponsorship from Maca Loca has facilitated the arrival of Cancellara to the team by covering the cost of his 1.83 million Euro contract buy-out payment to Saxo Bank.

Cancellara has made it clear he wants to remain with his former teammates, recently telling Diario Vasco: "At Saxo Bank we had a great time and I want to continue with that group of people."

On Friday L'Equipe suggested that Cancellara signed a contract with Nygaard as early as September 22, just before flying out to Worlds Championships in Australia, where he won his fourth time trial world title.

Nygaard is announcing his new riders every few days but has still to reveal the title sponsor of the team.

Stuart O'Grady, Daniele Bennati, Jakob Fuglsang, Jens Voigt, Linus Gerdemann, Fabian Wegmann, Maxime Monfort, Wouter Weylandt and Brice Feillu are amongst those officially announced as part of the of the team. Other riders are expected to be announced this afternoon.

