Luxembourg Project signs Voigt

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project has announced one more signing with German Jens Voigt also joining its roster for next season. Voigt, who will be entering his 15th season as a professional, has been brought to the team built around the Schleck brothers with the purpose of adding his experience.

"I love the idea of continuing to work with the Schlecks; we work well together and know what we can expect from each other," Voigt explained. At the same time, the German looked forward to a new perspective by leaving Bjarne Riis' Saxo Bank team.

"I had a great time at my former team and found a lot of personal and common success, but after seven years, I felt it was time to make a change," Voigt said. "Change often sharpens you again, and I am looking forward to doing some things in new ways: new training methods, new materials, new teammates."

The ultimate team player, Voigt is anxious to help his team leaders reach their highest goals. "I hope to be good enough next year to make the Tour team at least one more time and to help one of the Schlecks onto the highest step," Voigt said. Although Voigt will be entering his 15th season as a professional, he still keeps personal ambitions for success. "I have won at least one race in every year I have been a professional, so I would definitely like to keep that streak going," he added.

"I'm never going to win the Tour de France myself, but I am still happy to have chances to race for myself in events like Paris-Nice and the Tour of California. Yes, my ambitions are still strong."

Voigt is a gritty rider who relishes any challenge and is very communicative about his commitment. "Jens has been around for quite a few years, but he still rides in the group with the excitement of a teenager," team manager Kim Andersen said. "He is good for everyone's morale and you can always count on Jens, which is a huge advantage."

Although the team management recognizes how much Voigt can add to the team in terms of victories, they see his value as a mentor as being even more important. "Jens has so much experience and is such a fun guy to be around that all the younger riders will take real pleasure in learning their trade from him," Andersen added.

Voigt also looked forward to the responsibility of being a team captain. "Of course I enjoy having the opportunity to teach some of the younger guys; I'm always honored when some young gun asks me how best to do something, and it makes me feel useful and helpful," the father of five children said. "You know, I worked hard for my experiences, so I am very happy to share them with those guys and maybe make their learning process a little easier."