Behind The Barriers TV: Jingle Cross Day 2

Image 1 of 4 Nash was comfortably in the lead until an ice problem in her cleat and pedal forced her to run the climb (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 4 Taking her second win of the weekend, Katerina Nash celebrates (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 4 Powers celebrates his impressive win (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 4 The men't podium of Jeremy Powers in first, Stephen Hyde in second, and Logan Owen taking third (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the men's and women's races in Saturday's UCI C1 Jingle Cross 2 event at the three-day racing weekend in Iowa City.

Related Articles Powers, Nash win Jingle Cross 2 in the snow

Powers gained time on his rivals on the Mt. Krumpet climb and went on to win solo ahead of Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund Cycling Team) in second and Logan Owen (California Giant / Specialized) in third. “It was cold today and a really good course,” Powers said. “It’s a classic cyclo-cross race. It just started coming down with snow and it was really slippery, and a lot of the corners became about half speed. It was crazy to be out there racing and to have the course change as much as it did.”

Nash was the strongest over Mt. Krumpet and won the women’s race ahead of Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital-American Classic) in third. “It was great, the course was really good today," Nash said. "I liked the hill and it was a good way to warm up today.”

In the latest video from Behind The Barriers TV, watch highlights from the elite women’s and men’s races along with interviews with the winners and podium finishers.