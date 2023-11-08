Become the Cyclingnews Engagement Editor

Cyclingnews is looking for an Engagement Editor to join our international editorial team as we work to enrich our offering for new and existing digital subscribers.

Cyclingnews has enjoyed exceptional growth in our community of subscribers since the introduction of our digital subscription in 2022, and the Engagement Editor will further the success of our community.

The full-time position is based in the United Kingdom, in either our London, Bath or Cardiff offices.

The ideal candidate will be passionate about cycling, and specifically the world of pro racing. Taking an entrepreneurial approach, the Engagement Editor will seek out new subscribers while developing ways to enrich the experience of our existing digital subscribers.

They will build and manage a subscriber and registered user newsletter to establish a more direct relationship with our subscribers. They will be confident in high-quality social media content creation and subscriber engagement analytics.

Editorial skills will be important to write and commission subscriber-led content, taking advantage of our premium content templates, and create regular reports on subscriber engagement to help inform and guide this strategy in collaboration with the Editor, Deputy Editor and Head of Features.

While focusing on editorial, the Engagement Editor will be familiar with key performance indicators in subscription marketing - seeking to improve our conversion and retention figures.

We have a number of awesome advantages for Cyclingnews staff.

We offer opportunities to learn and develop, whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns hosted by your colleagues.

We have a culture that cares about our people, and we want everyone to succeed and develop a wide range of skills and experience.

We offer unlimited holidays because we trust you to manage your workload and time, but we also offer a share in our success whereby every colleague is eligible to join our profit pool bonus scheme - if Future hits their performance targets, all colleagues may receive a bonus.

For further information about the role and to apply, click on the relevant link below.

Engagement Editor - London based

Engagement Editor - Cardiff based

Engagement Editor - Bath based