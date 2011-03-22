2011 Milka-Trek Mountain Bike team presented

Image 1 of 16 The 2011 Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 2 of 16 Tim Wynants (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 3 of 16 Marek Konwa (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 4 of 16 Jukka Vastaranta (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 5 of 16 Jeroen Boelen (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 6 of 16 Jelmer Pietersma (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 7 of 16 Bart Brentjens (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 8 of 16 Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 9 of 16 Bart Brentjens (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 10 of 16 Tim Wynants (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 11 of 16 Marek Konwa (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 12 of 16 Jukka Vastaranta (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 13 of 16 Jeroen Boelen (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 14 of 16 Jelmer Pietersma (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 15 of 16 Bart Brentjens (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 16 of 16 Anneke Beerten (Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Team) (Image credit: Irmo Keizer)

The 2011 Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Racing Team was presented late last week at the luxurious De Koperen Hoogte hotel. Dutch marathon skater and singer Erik Hulzebosch presented the team of his friend Bart Brentjens to the press, sponsors and the public.

Chocolate company Milka and bike manufacturer Trek Bicycles have joined forces to sponsor Brentjens' team. For 2011, the squad got a new name and logo. Previously the squad was known at the Trek-Brentjens team.

"I am extremely proud to be able to present this team and to be the manager of this team, sponsored by two major companies," said Brentjens. "This will be the third year that my team is riding on Trek Bicycles and the second year with Milka. A new team name, a beautiful new team logo and flashy lilac outfits with matching lilac helmets - we will stand out in the crowd."

"Our main goal is to bring two of our riders to the start of the Olympic race in London, 2012," he said of his aspirations for the team.

Manager Brentjens knows something about the Olympics. He won the first-ever mountain bike Olympic cross country race in 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. He also won a bronze medal at the 2004 Olympic Games

For 2011, the Milka-Trek team includes Jukka Vastaranta (Finland), Marek Konwa (Poland), Tim Wynants (Belgium), Jeroen Boelen (Netherlands), Jelmer Pietersma (Netherlands),Anneke Beerten (Netherlands) and Brentjens (Netherlands) himself.

One of Brentjens' top goals is to transfer his experience and knowledge to his riders. Furthermore he will also be at the start of some select races, competing. Brentjens will race the Leadville Trail 100 in Colorado - it will be his first time at the event.

The Milka-Trek Mountain Bike Racing team is an official UCI-registered trade team. Its riders will be seen worldwide in their trademark lilac-colored outfits, racing cross country and four cross events, including World cups, the Cape Epic and other international and national events.

The Milka-Trek racers will be riding on various Trek mountain bike models including the Elite 9.9 SSL carbon hardtail, the Top Fuel 9.9 SSL full suspension and the new Superfly Elite carbon hardtail 29er. The team will focus on the 29er Superfly, which Brentjens began racing last year.

