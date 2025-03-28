'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'

By published

'Man against man, it's really difficult at this moment to beat him' admits DS Rast as Dane takes career-best second place at E3 Saxo Classic

Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After last season's Tour of Flanders, riders called Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) an "alien" after his solo victory. Today at the E3 Saxo Classic, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) said he was defeated only by a "monster", as he rode to a valiant second place behind the flying Dutchman.

Pedersen was the best of the rest as the Belgian Cobbled racing season got into full swing on Friday, opening up the racing first on the Taaienberg with 80km to go before being the last to hold Van der Poel's wheel before he ultimately went away solo on the Oude Kwaremont to defend his title.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic

'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination

AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
See more latest
Most Popular
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination
Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya
'The numbers don't lie' - Quinn Simmons heading back to top of his game at Volta a Catalunya
Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Early-race crash send four to hospital with concussions and fractures at E3 Saxo Classic
Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates recaptures the Green Leader Jersey at Volta a Catalunya a single bonus second
'Every second counts' - Juan Ayuso returns to Volta a Catalunya lead with one-second advantage over Primož Roglič
Matthew Brennan celebrates winning stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with his Visma-Lease A Bike teammates
'Two wins is bonkers' - Matthew Brennan goes from strength to strength in Volta a Catalunya sprints
PORTIMAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team EF Education EasyPost prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Portimao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
No Kasper Asgreen but same ambitions for EF Education-EasyPost at the Classics
Tadej Pogačar on the way to victory at Strade Bianche
'I love Tadej Pogačar because he is not afraid of anything' - Bernard Hinault backs Slovenian to win Paris-Roubaix