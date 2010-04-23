BBox-Bouygues Telecom to chase Giro stage wins

William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) earned his first victory of 2010 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Professional Continental team BBox-Bouygues Telecom has announced its roster for next month’s Giro d’Italia. William Bonnet and Thomas Voeckler will share the squad’s leadership role as it seeks stage victories at the Italian Grand Tour.

Team manager Didier Rous admitted the squad isn’t in contention for the Grand Tour’s overall victory, but it will still look to have an impact on the race. "It’s a tough team, a very strong group,” said Rous. “We go to Italy with big ambitions with this group, because many of our riders will make the tour.

“This is the best team ever assembled by Bouygues Telecom Bbox for the Giro,” he added. “Our group is very comprehensive and can shine on any terrain. It will not target the general, but we fight for each stage win."

The French outfit is the third to release its final Giro d’Italia roster, with Team Milram and Rabobank having already announced its riders for the Italian race. The Giro d’Italia runs May 8-30, starting with an 8.4 kilometre time trial in Amsterdam.

BBox Bouygues Telecom Giro d’Italia roster: Yukiya Arashiro, William Bonnet, Anthony Charteau, Mathieu Claude, Guillaume Le Floch, Damien Gaudin, Joahnn Tschopp, Yuriy Trovimov and Thomas Voeckler.