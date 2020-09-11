Tour de France 2020 stage 13 - finish line quotes

Dani Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) – stage 13 winner

"I'm really really happy. I love climbing in the mountains. I did a good job today. I'm really happy to come back at the Tour and I feel the stage went incredibly well.

“I had a week that wasn’t great, I didn’t have good sensations because I was still struggling after my crash but I knew I could win a stage all the same and now I’ve done it.

"When I won the Dauphiné, I had very good legs, and I recovered quite well for the Tour. When the Tour started my sensations were still good, but I fell and lost a bit of time. Mentally that was hard. I let some more time go and then I tried to seek out stages that suited me. I managed to win today.

"Today, I worked hard, I gave a lot on the last climb when I was with the two [Bora-Hansgrohe riders] of them. I could see they had a bit less strength in the end, so I thought I could win it in the sprint." (France Télévisions)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) – overall race leader, 12th on stage 13

"I saw the final climb for the first time but it's a nice one, it's steep. I saw it already from the bottom because right away the road is short but hard to come to the top.

"It was a really nice day, I'm super happy. As long as you can gain time [on Egan Bernal], every second is to your advantage. Honestly I expected [Tadej Pogacar to be good] before the start of the Tour, I knew he is super strong. We did nationals together and from last year we already saw he can do really big things in the Vuelta, so it was no big surprise.

"I'm really happy at the end, we were two Slovenians at the top. It's not just me, I have the jersey [GC], but our whole team - everyone needs to do his job - and all together so far we're doing a really nice race." (ASO)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) – second overall, 13th on stage 13

“It was a really hard day, full gas first hour, then the peloton slowed down a little bit. When Ineos [Grenadiers] started pulling, it was really hard. Then in the final climb I decided to try and go. With Primož, we managed to keep the distance and it’s was really a good day to take some seconds.

"I saw Primož today was again super strong in the final. It was hard to follow in the final 500 metres. He’s in very good shape. I don’t know what will happen in the Alps but I will keep fighting.” (France Télévisions)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) – second on stage 13

"I wanted to drop Martinez because I’m not the fastest sprinter. But in the end, he was also really strong and so I couldn’t do anything else. I think I accelerated well but I was standing still afterwards.

"It is what it is. I can’t change the result. I just hope I can maybe win one.

"It was good to have Max [Schachmann] up the road, I could save energy in the wheel in the valley because I didn’t need to pull and afterwards I could stay in the wheels. It was the best thing he could have done for me, and it also gave himself a big chance for sure. I would just liked to have like to finish it off." (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) – third on stage 13

"We wanted to win as a team. I thought I could have a real chance, but [Dani] Martinez showed his strength and so deserved to win.

"We made the tactical plan during the stage and knew he (Kamna) was coming across and so knew he had a good chance. It was close but it is like it is.

"After my crash and collarbone problem at Il Lombardia, I’m feeling better and better. I’m happy my old shape is coming back. I’ll take two or three rest days now and see how my legs feel in the last week." (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) – third on GC, 18th on stage 13

“I did my best, but the others were stronger than I was. I couldn't do more than this. I felt very good all day.

"I looked at my numbers from today's stage and they were almost my best ever. The rest simply went faster. We have to see what will happen in the coming days.

"From now on I will look at it day by day. We must continue to focus and manage our efforts. In any case, I'm not giving up. We have to keep morale high and we do our best.

"That's the second time I've heard a rider say they were equal to or out-performing previous Tours. Those Slovenians are next-leveling it somehow." (Wielerflits)

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) - mountain classification leader

"I wasn't too sure about keeping this jersey on the stage, but I gave it everything I had to try and keep the jersey today. It was a very complicated day but I was here today for Romain Bardet. I was with him when he crashed - actually I wasn't sure he could get back on his bike. He seemed to be in a lot of pain.

"I think the fact that he was at home really motivated him but I think it was very hard for him to get to the finish of today's stage. He's out of the top 10, I don't really know, it's a real pity for him. I'm really sad for him.

"Tomorrow is a different battle and I hope to be a part of it but there'll come a moment where the legs will speak for me." (ASO)