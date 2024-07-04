‘Batman did win today!’ - Jayco-AIuIa celebrate Tour de France triumph for Dylan Groenewegen using aero ‘beak’

Minutes after Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to victory in the Tour de France on Thursday, Jayco-AIUIa management were already cracking jokes about his outlandish aero ‘beak’, with sports manager Matt White smiling to Eurosport and other media when asked about the unusual aero' eyewear: “Batman did win today!”

The Australian squad staff were logically in the highest of spirits at such early win in the Tour de France, their first in a Grand Tour since Filippo Zana went solo in the mountains of the Giro d’italia last year, and their first in the Tour since Michael Matthews won on Mende airfield in 2022. Their win also helped make up for the setback of GC contender Simon Yates relatively tough start to the Tour, getting dropped on the Galibier on stage 4 and losing over four minutes.

Groenewegen’s victory was the 19th for Jayco-AIUIa this season, with the recently crowned Dutch national champion picking up their first European victory of the year, too, in the Spanish season-opener, the one-day Classica Comunitat Valenciana and another three before July.

However, as White put it in a post stage-6 interview, “Every team needs it [a Tour stage win], these three weeks are a massive chunk of publicity, we’d trade in every other of the 18 for this one.”

Explaining the relatively late appearance of the Jayco-AIUIa team in the pointy end of affairs in the Tour’s third bunch sprint in four days, White told Eurosport, “The boys stayed patient, they came and went and it was a very messy sprint but the main thing is he got there fresh, he got there in the open because he’s got a lot of speed.”

“He’s changed his training this year, he’s backed off on the volume this year and concentrated on what his biggest quality is - and that is speed. And he showed a clean set of heels today.”

White explained that while their last stage win in the Tour dates from 2022, they had been hitting the goalposts a lot last year, taking several second places in the race along with fourth, with Simon Yates, on GC.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But by taking an early victory with Groenewegen - as they also did in the 2022 Tour, when the Dutchman took the first of Jayco’s two wins that year on stage 3 in Denmark, even before the race had returned to France - more opportunities were still to come. And with hugely strengthened more from this latest triumph for Groenewegen, that could only bode well for Jayco-AIUIa in the rest of this year's race.

“It [2023] was a great Tour, but you’re judged by your wins and a lot of the year is judged on these three weeks,” White said. “So to get one in the can so early is great because obviously there are more sprint opportunities to come and other opportunities for our other riders, too.”

Furthermore, as he pointed out laughingly, too, in reference to Groenewegen’s much-talked-about aero beak, “Batman did win today!”

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.