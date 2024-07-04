‘Batman did win today!’ - Jayco-AIuIa celebrate Tour de France triumph for Dylan Groenewegen using aero ‘beak’

By
published

Sport manager Matt White - '19 wins this year, but we’d swap the previous 18 for just this one'

Tour de France stage 6: Dylan Groenewegen, complete with 'beak', celebrates the win with Jayco-AIUIa teammates
Tour de France stage 6: Dylan Groenewegen, complete with 'beak', celebrates the win with Jayco-AIUIa teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes after Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to victory in the Tour de France on Thursday, Jayco-AIUIa management were already cracking jokes about his outlandish aero ‘beak’, with sports manager Matt White smiling to Eurosport and other media when asked about the unusual aero' eyewear: “Batman did win today!”

The Australian squad staff were logically in the highest of spirits at such early win in the Tour de France, their first in a Grand Tour since Filippo Zana went solo in the mountains of the Giro d’italia last year, and their first in the Tour since Michael Matthews won on Mende airfield in 2022. Their win also helped make up for the setback of GC contender Simon Yates relatively tough start to the Tour, getting dropped on the Galibier on stage 4 and losing over four minutes.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.