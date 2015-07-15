Basso testicular cancer surgery a success

Image 1 of 6 Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 Ivan Basso adjusts his bike after crashing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Ivan Basso gets off the team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Ivan Basso with Oleg Tinkov at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso

Ivan Basso has undergone a successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his left testicle on Wednesday, as reported in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The surgery took place at the Hospital San Raffaele in Milan and was performed by Doctor Francesco Montorsi, the director of the Urology Unit. The Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the surgery was a success and that Basso is in a good overall condition. He will likely be released from the hospital by Thursday.

It was also reported that Basso’s doctors will establish whether he requires further treatment based on the results of his final examinations, which will be completed and available with in the next few days.

Basso was diagnosed with seminoma, a malignant neoplasm that is one of the most treatable and curable forms of cancer.

Basso was concerned about an unusual amount of discomfort in his left testicle, which was hit during a crash in stage 5 at the Tour de France. A test on Monday, during the rest day in Pau, revealed the presence of a small tumour.

He immediately left the race and flew home to Italy, where he met with doctor Montorsi on Tuesday morning in Milan, and the surgery was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.