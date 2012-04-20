Basso sees Fuglsang as one of biggest threats in Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is back from injury (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang at the 2012 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso sees Jakob Fuglsang as one of his main rivals to win the Giro d'Italia. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider is looking forward to the start of the race in Denmark, of which he has “beautiful memories”.

Basso, who has won the Giro in 2006 and 2010, will be going for this third title. He did not ride the race last year.

Fuglsang, of RadioShack-Nissan, “is one of my biggest competitors, for he has shown great improvement as a rider. He's very tenacious, and he has a good attitude as a climber,” Basso told sporten.dk. “I think only that he lacks more faith in himself to take the final step.”

Fuglsang, 27, will be making his Giro debut as RadioShack-Nissan captain. He has already completed four Grand Tours, both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana twice, with his best result an 11th place overall finish at the 2011 Vuelta.

Basso was looking forward to returning to Denmark. He rode for Danish Team CSC from 2004 to 2006, and won the overall title in the Tour of Denmark in 2005.

“I have beautiful memories of Denmark,” he said. “It is a wonderful country to be in, and I won there in 2005. I remember the great warmth of the Danes. I felt great support the whole way.

“I hope they remember me and that they will support me through the Danish stages in the Giro.”