Basso on the mend

Image 1 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) picks himself up after his crash (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 3 Ivan Basso crashed during the stage but carried on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After injuring his right knee at Paris-Nice and then aggravating it with another fall in the Volta a Catalunya last week, Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso has made a rapid recovery and has pleased his team medics enough to be included on their forthcoming training trip to Tenerife.

It was thought that Basso would be facing a race against time to be fit for his beloved Giro d'Italia in May, but the two-time winner of that event appears to be on the mend. That said, the doctors will continue to monitor his progress and treat him with kid gloves on the Spanish island.

"The improvements shown in the last few days mean we can give the green light to Ivan," said Dr. Roberto Corsetti. "The situation, however, is not fully recovered and will have to follow his progress daily to ensure he trains without pain and risk."

The team is taking a squad of six riders to Tenerife - Basso, the in-form Vincenzo Nibali, Eros Capecchi, Sylwester Szmyd, Valerio Agnoli and Christian Salerno - where they will train at altitude on the island's Mount Teide to get some valuable miles in before the forthcoming Grand Tours.

"Altitude training is a cornerstone of our preparation," said sporting director Paul Slongo.

"This year we chose a place that combines climate and tours. El Teide offers the possibility of working in an altitude of up to 2,200 metres and maximising the benefits of the mountain. Working sessions will aim to increase the rate of pedaling and we expect to close the training camp with a quantum leap in terms of physical condition."