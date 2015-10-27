Basso continues with Tinkoff-Saxo as technical coordinator

Image 1 of 5 Ivan Basso says goodbye to racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali, Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Ivan Basso goes for his first official ride since his cancer surgery (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 4 of 5 The 2010 Giro winner Ivan Basso after the final day time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Ivan Basso greets his former teammate and stage 4 winner Davide Formolo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Ivan Basso will continue as part of the Tinkoff Team in 2016 as a technical coordinator, having hung up his racing wheels after a bout with testicular cancer this summer.

The 37-year-old Italian will oversee and develop the relationship between the riders and technical aspects of the sport, the team announced today.

“I’m extremely happy and I thank team owner Oleg Tinkov, the management of the team and the sports directors for their warm welcome in relations to this new role I will have within the team," Basso said from the team's camp in Croatia. "It’s a very important opportunity for me to start a new path in my career. I will be the link and coordinator between the riders and the group of sports directors. I will ride with them, I will test the new material, the race courses and I will do whatever is necessary to help the team."

Head directeur sportif Steven de Jongh said that Basso has already gained some familiarity with the role after he stopped racing in July, but will continue learning next year.

“Ivan spent time with me during some of the races of the second part of the season and he’ll be following me during the first period. Surely, you need a lot of passion to do this job and Ivan has that so I’m very confident ahead of the next season," de Jongh said. "Without a doubt, a team like us can benefit from Ivan’s experience when it comes to physiological, mental and technical aspects. He will take on a newly formed position on the team and I honestly can’t think of anybody else who is more suited to take care of these responsibilities than Ivan."

The Tinkoff-Saxo team is currently in Poreč for the first gathering of the returning riders and the newcomers.

New riders include Yuri Trofimov (Katusha), Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge), Oscar Gatto, and neo-pros Michael Gogl and Erik Baška.

