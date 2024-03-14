Basso adds the Venta R to its budget road bike range

Basso has added to its road bike range with a new bike called the Venta R.

The Italian brand's range already features two Venta models, with rim and disc brakes respectively, both of which focus on blending performance with affordability, but the newest Venta R joins the line today with the claim of "revolutionising the cycling landscape."

Tech Specs: Basso Venta R

Price: $3,399 / €2,849 / £TBC

Weight: TBC

Groupset: Shimano 105 R7100 mechanical

Wheels: Microtech MCT

Sizes: 42-61cm

Colours: Magma Black and Pearl White

According to the brand, it has a similar aim of combining performance and price, but with a greater consideration for versatility, alongside an integrated cockpit, added aero refinement, and tyre clearance for 35mm tyres.

Manufactured from Torayca T700 carbon fibre, the new frame has received lowered seatstays and a more pronounced seat tube cutout for the rear wheel. The extra tyre clearance puts it pretty much in competition with the best endurance bikes, and the brand says makes it capable of tackling everything from tarmac to light gravel.

The Venta R also features what Basso calls the '3B Clamp system Gen 2', which is a newly designed seatpost clamp solution. The seatpost clamp itself appears to tighten up from the rear of the seat tube and a steel insert provides strength. Basso claims the system reduces vibration and enhances comfort over rougher ground.

Like a lot of modern performance road bikes, the Vento R has implemented some cable integration and management in the form of the Integrated Cables Headset from Microtech, a feature which is shared with higher-spec Basso bikes. A custom headset spacer sits under the stem and routes brake hoses and gear cables into the headtube.

The Venta R has been specced with a mechanical Shimano 105 R7100 12-speed groupset, configured with a 50-34T chainset and 11-34T cassette. Wheels are from Microtech in the shape of the alloy MCT wheels, which feature a 27mm depth and internal width of 21mm.

Two gloss colour options are available for the Venta R; Magma Black and Pearl White. Cyclingnews has a Venta R for review and will publish a more in-depth review in the coming weeks.

